G1 Transformers Ooshies Pencil Toppers In-Hand Images


A few days ago, we reported an Australian Ooshies Advent Calendar. You must be wondering what Ooshies are. These are fully licensed*short squishy collectible pencil toppers which bring us cute “Chibi” versions of 24 classic G1 characters. The calendar has started to hit Australian stores and we have some in-hand images of these little guys courtesy of 2005 Boards member griffin-of-oz who found them a*BigW. While the figures are extremely cute, the Advent Calendar box can also be used as a display for your figurines. Happy? There’s more for you. 2005 Boards members*ReximusPrimal07 and*lfpnrg found Ooshies 7-pack at their &#187; Continue Reading.

The post G1 Transformers Ooshies Pencil Toppers In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



