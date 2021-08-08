Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,941
Newage Toys H27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype


Third party company Newage Toys have revealed, via their Facebook account, our first images of the color prototype of their new*H27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime). According to the information shared this figure will stand only 11 cm tall in robot mode with die-cast parts and an impressive range of poseability for a figure this size. It also comes with Optimus’ trailer which can convert into his battle station and includes a tiny Roller. Newage post points out that this figure has 30%* of new parts compared to their*H27W Conquest (Legends scale Ultra Magnus core robot). We &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Toys H27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
