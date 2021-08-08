|
Newage Toys H27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype
Third party company Newage Toys have revealed, via their Facebook account
, our first images of the color prototype of their new*H27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime). According to the information shared this figure will stand only 11 cm tall in robot mode with die-cast parts and an impressive range of poseability for a figure this size. It also comes with Optimus’ trailer which can convert into his battle station and includes a tiny Roller. Newage post points out that this figure has 30%* of new parts compared to their*H27W Conquest
(Legends scale Ultra Magnus core robot). We » Continue Reading.
