Selling a couple of sealed Transformers Paypal and Email Money Transfer only, willing to make a deal to get rid of multiple items. Shipping cost to be determined separately. I can also meet locally but not willing to travel too much for a meetup.



Transformers Reveal the Shield Solar Storm Grappel - MISB $35

Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal - MISB $40

Transformers Generations Selects Biosfera Autobot Clones - MISB $35

Transformers Generations Selects G2 Megatron - MISB $40



Non-TFs:

Marvel Legends Weapon X MISB - $30

WANTED: Night Slash Cheetor Robot Head (Beast Machines OR Universe), TF Prime RID Cliffjumper Head