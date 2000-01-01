Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Icetron
Icetron's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, B.C.
Posts: 3,148
Selling a couple of sealed Transformers
Paypal and Email Money Transfer only, willing to make a deal to get rid of multiple items. Shipping cost to be determined separately. I can also meet locally but not willing to travel too much for a meetup.

Transformers Reveal the Shield Solar Storm Grappel - MISB $35
Transformers Kingdom Optimus Primal - MISB $40
Transformers Generations Selects Biosfera Autobot Clones - MISB $35
Transformers Generations Selects G2 Megatron - MISB $40

Non-TFs:
Marvel Legends Weapon X MISB - $30
Feedback: Cybertron / TFW2005 / Allspark / TFans

WANTED: Night Slash Cheetor Robot Head (Beast Machines OR Universe), TF Prime RID Cliffjumper Head
