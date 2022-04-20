We’ve discovered several Bill Of Lading documents, highlighting even more*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts gimmick toys which has already arrived on the shores of the United States. Power Alliance Assortment Code: F38975L00 Product Code:*TRA MV7 NEW TRANSFORMATION 15 AST Quantity: 600 PCS(100CTNS) Date of arrival: April 13th, 2022. Power Battlers Assortment Code:*F38955L00 Product Code:*TRA MV7 NEW TRANSFORMATION 6 AST Quantity:*1400PCS(175CT NS) Date of arrival: April 13th, 2022. Power Step (1-Step) Assortment Code:*F38965L00 Product Code:*TRA MV7 NEW TRANSFORMATION 10 AST Quantity:*1400PCS (175CTNS),*2592PCS (324CTNS) Date of arrival: April 13th, 2022. The above list of toys will now join Spark Racers and Spark » Continue Reading.
