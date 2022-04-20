Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page More Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Gimmick Toys Imported To United States
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:12 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,153
More Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Gimmick Toys Imported To United States


We’ve discovered several Bill Of Lading documents, highlighting even more*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts gimmick toys which has already arrived on the shores of the United States. Power Alliance Assortment Code: F38975L00 Product Code:*TRA MV7 NEW TRANSFORMATION 15 AST Quantity: 600 PCS(100CTNS) Date of arrival: April 13th, 2022. Power Battlers Assortment Code:*F38955L00 Product Code:*TRA MV7 NEW TRANSFORMATION 6 AST Quantity:*1400PCS(175CT NS) Date of arrival: April 13th, 2022. Power Step (1-Step) Assortment Code:*F38965L00 Product Code:*TRA MV7 NEW TRANSFORMATION 10 AST Quantity:*1400PCS (175CTNS),*2592PCS (324CTNS) Date of arrival: April 13th, 2022. The above list of toys will now join Spark Racers and Spark &#187; Continue Reading.

The post More Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Gimmick Toys Imported To United States appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:18 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.