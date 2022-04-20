Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout Official Video Presentation


Hot on the heels of our first stock images of the highly anticipated*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout, now we can share for you the official video presentation uploaded by Hasbro China via Weibo. Takara Tomy designer Tomo Tatsumi shows two color prototypes of Masterpiece Blackout (robot and alt mode) giving us a closer look at the deco, poseability, gimmicks and extra parts (including the Scoponok mini-figure) of this detailed Masterpiece which is arguably the most movie-accurate representation of the popular Decepticon to date.

The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout Official Video Presentation appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



