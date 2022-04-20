Hot on the heels of our first stock images
of the highly anticipated*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout, now we can share for you the official video presentation uploaded by Hasbro China via Weibo
. Takara Tomy designer Tomo Tatsumi shows two color prototypes of Masterpiece Blackout (robot and alt mode) giving us a closer look at the deco, poseability, gimmicks and extra parts (including the Scoponok mini-figure) of this detailed Masterpiece which is arguably the most movie-accurate representation of the popular Decepticon to date. Watch the video here
or a YouTube mirror after the break as well as » Continue Reading.
