Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 8,279

Transformers Studio Series Ultra Magnus Released in Canada Transformers Studio Series 86 Ultra Magnus has been released in Canada.



The sightings have come in from Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba thus far.



Share your sightings in the Thanks to Cybertron.ca members Cspray, LarrySeinfeld, RansackWork and more for letting us know thathas been released in Canada.The sightings have come in from Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba thus far.Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails





Visit the official __________________Visit the official TFcon Toronto website for all the details!