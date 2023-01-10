Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Rise of the Beasts Core Class Officially Revealed, Pre-Orders Live
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,457
Transformers Rise of the Beasts Core Class Officially Revealed, Pre-Orders Live


A couple Rise of the Beasts figures are available to order this afternoon to kick off 2023.* Core Class Arcee and Freezer.* These join the launch figures of Battletrap and Bumblebee from late last year.* These and some others have slipped out via early listings and leaks so stay tuned for more as we work our way to the full launch and the movie this summer!* Read on for full pics and product info, hit our sponsors below to snag your copies! Transformers Studio Series ROTB Core Arcee ?&#62; TFSource, <a href="https://www.entertainmentearth.com/product/transformers-studio-series-99-voyager-rise-of-the-beasts-battletrap/hsf7241?id=TO-901297023" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Entertainment &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rise of the Beasts Core Class Officially Revealed, Pre-Orders Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.