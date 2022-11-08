Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Official Transformers: The Movie (1986) Limited Edition Posters By Florey


Moor Art Gallery Instagram*have shared images and information about their new Transformers: The Movie (1986) Limited Edition Posters. Drawn by artist Florey, we have the following limited posters: The Transformers: The Movie Official Poster Art Retro Version –*Hand Numbered Offset Lithograph Print Printed on 300 gsm archival paper at 24? x 36?/60.96 cm x 91.44 cm. Limited to 200 units, ?39.99 ($45.79 approximately). The Transformers: The Movie Official Poster Art Foil Edition*–*Hand Numbered Offset Lithograph printed on Rainbow mirri foil at 24? x 36?/60.96 cm x 91.44 cm. Limited to 150 units,*?49.99*($57.23 approximately). Both posters will be available &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Transformers: The Movie (1986) Limited Edition Posters By Florey appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 10:49 AM   #2
Marcotron
Re: Official Transformers: The Movie (1986) Limited Edition Posters By Florey
Holy crap, does Optimus Prime die in the movie? He's like my favourite character!
And what about Wheeljack? I hope he gets a good part in the movie, after watching him being the scientist brains of the Autobots for two whole years.
I hope Starscream finally becomes the leader of the Decepticons, that would be a great end to the story of him always wanting to be the leader.
I hope they don't make Grimlock into a bozo. He's a king!
I wonder what Megatron's evil plan will be in the movie... Maybe it'll involve mind controlling all the humans on Earth.

Ok you guys, no spoilers. I'm ready to watch the movie for the first time ever. Lol.
Today, 11:01 AM   #3
evenstaves
Re: Official Transformers: The Movie (1986) Limited Edition Posters By Florey
Preface -> this poster's "style" hits me in all the right places
The layout, the concept, etc

But, the art kind of sucks? Like they paused the movie at key parts and did their best to replicate the exact poses
Call me crazy but I could use slightly more "dynamism" - like HotRod's pose (one of the only that appears to be an original pose) seems really "soft", like he's a cuddly bear

Give me more wicked sh*t like when OP does a f*ckin "Bird of Prey" (Legend of Mana reference) over a bunch of Decepticons during the AutobotCity battle, that's the good stuff
*also I realize a static poster art may not be able to properly depict it, but hey! that's the kind of thing I get excited about, not a bunch of traces*
Today, 11:20 AM   #4
Marcotron
Re: Official Transformers: The Movie (1986) Limited Edition Posters By Florey
Question: If the Decepticons could fly, why does Galvatron need his giant cannon to propel himself? Sounds like a downgrade in abilities.
Today, 11:32 AM   #5
theoneyouknowleast
Re: Official Transformers: The Movie (1986) Limited Edition Posters By Florey
Quote:
Originally Posted by Marcotron View Post
Question: If the Decepticons could fly, why does Galvatron need his giant cannon to propel himself? Sounds like a downgrade in abilities.



I think its more of a flex move by Galvatron!
