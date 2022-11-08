|
Re: Official Transformers: The Movie (1986) Limited Edition Posters By Florey
Preface -> this poster's "style" hits me in all the right places
The layout, the concept, etc
But, the art kind of sucks? Like they paused the movie at key parts and did their best to replicate the exact poses
Call me crazy but I could use slightly more "dynamism" - like HotRod's pose (one of the only that appears to be an original pose) seems really "soft", like he's a cuddly bear
Give me more wicked sh*t like when OP does a f*ckin "Bird of Prey" (Legend of Mana reference) over a bunch of Decepticons during the AutobotCity battle, that's the good stuff
*also I realize a static poster art may not be able to properly depict it, but hey! that's the kind of thing I get excited about, not a bunch of traces*
