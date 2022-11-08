evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 2,859

Re: Official Transformers: The Movie (1986) Limited Edition Posters By Florey Preface -> this poster's "style" hits me in all the right places

The layout, the concept, etc



But, the art kind of sucks? Like they paused the movie at key parts and did their best to replicate the exact poses

Call me crazy but I could use slightly more "dynamism" - like HotRod's pose (one of the only that appears to be an original pose) seems really "soft", like he's a cuddly bear



Give me more wicked sh*t like when OP does a f*ckin "Bird of Prey" (Legend of Mana reference) over a bunch of Decepticons during the AutobotCity battle, that's the good stuff

*also I realize a static poster art may not be able to properly depict it, but hey! that's the kind of thing I get excited about, not a bunch of traces*

