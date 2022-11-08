Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Threezero MDLX Rodimus Prime & DLX ROTF Megatron Official Pics, Details and Pre-Order


Two new listings today for upcoming Threezero Transformers products. MDLX Rodimus Prime, which is the smaller scale and features G1 inspired designs has a full gallery and is now live for pre-order. DLX Revenge of the Fallen Megatron which is the medium scale format of the Threezero lines, has a full gallery and listing but no pre-order yet. Both are due in Q2 2023.

The post Threezero MDLX Rodimus Prime &#038; DLX ROTF Megatron Official Pics, Details and Pre-Orders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



