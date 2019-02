TV-Kun Exclusive Red Fire Optimus Prime

Japanese publication TV-Kun has posted an image of their upcoming Transformer exclusive figure of their May edition: The Red Fire Optimus Prime. This figure is a translucent red plastic redeco of the Energon Igniters Speed Series Optimus Prime . This little guy will be available in Japan in April 1, 2019 (Monday) for 980 Yen ($8.80). Click on the bar to check out the promotional image showcasing the figure attached to this post.