|
TV-Kun Exclusive Red Fire Optimus Prime
Japanese publication TV-Kun
has posted an image of their upcoming Transformer exclusive figure of their May edition: The Red Fire Optimus Prime. This figure is a translucent red plastic redeco of the Energon Igniters Speed Series Optimus Prime
. This little guy will be available in Japan in April 1, 2019 (Monday) for 980 Yen ($8.80). Click on the bar to check out the promotional image showcasing the figure attached to this post.
