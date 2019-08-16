|
Transformers Voice Actor David Sobolov to attend TFcon DC 2019
TFcon is very happy to announce*David Sobolov*the voice of*Blitzwing*in the*Bumblebee Movie,*Depth Charge*in*Beast Wars*and*Shockwave in Transformers Prime*will be a guest at TFcon DC 2019.* David will be taking part in autograph sessions with the attendees of Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention all weekend long. David Sobolov is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. DC AREA TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop America’s Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
Special guests include*Dan Gilvezan the voices of Bumblebee, Goldbug, Hot » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Voice Actor David Sobolov to attend TFcon DC 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.