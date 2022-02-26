Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird Shadow In-Hand Images


Thanks to Twitter users @Alfes2010,*@pokpokdarkside*and our very own mod Gamerlingual*we can share some good in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird Shadow. MP-55 Nightbird Shadow (as it is written on the box) is a retool and redeco of the MP-51 Arcee mold inspired by the G1 robotic ninja warrior as seen in the G1 episode ?Enter The Nightbird?. We have a good look at the robot mode showing off her poseability, the retooled parts and accessories including a cute “anime face” inspired by a panel from the Takara Tomy “Transformers Legends” web manga. You can still pre-order &#187; Continue Reading.

