Today, 01:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,545
Kmart Australia Exclusive Bumblebee Movie Toys Out At Australian Retail


Good news for Australian fans. We can report that Australian shelves are receiving some Kmart Australia Exclusive Bumblebee Movie Toys. Kmart Australia Website have new 3 listings for Bumblebee movie toys: Studio Series SS-24/25 Bumblebee Then &#38; Now 2-pack*– AU$45 (about US$32). This pack consists of SS-24*Volkswagen Beetle Bumblebee (slight redeco of SS-18) and SS-25 The Last Knight Bumblebee (redeco of the second Premier Edition Deluxe mold). *Bumblebee Greatest Hits Cassette Pack*– AU$45 (about US$32). This 4-pack, sold as a Target exclusive in the US, includes*a redeco of Age of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Kmart Australia Exclusive Bumblebee Movie Toys Out At Australian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



