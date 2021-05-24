|
Transformers Kingdom Voyager Rhinox In-Hand Images
And it didn’t take long after our first US sighting
of*Transformers Kingdom Voyager Rhinox and now we can share for you our first in-hand images of this figure. 2005 Board member*GAUGE*has just posted fresh out-of-the-box pics of the latest incarnation of the Maximal warrior and scientist. As we can see from the images, Rhinox looks pretty close to his Beast Wars cartoon design with a nice range of poseability (including butterfly joints) in some parts and a bit limited in some parts due to the rhino kibble. We have robot mode images at the moment, but be sure we » Continue Reading.
