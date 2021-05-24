Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Voyager Rhinox In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,570
Transformers Kingdom Voyager Rhinox In-Hand Images


And it didn’t take long after our first US sighting of*Transformers Kingdom Voyager Rhinox and now we can share for you our first in-hand images of this figure. 2005 Board member*GAUGE*has just posted fresh out-of-the-box pics of the latest incarnation of the Maximal warrior and scientist. As we can see from the images, Rhinox looks pretty close to his Beast Wars cartoon design with a nice range of poseability (including butterfly joints) in some parts and a bit limited in some parts due to the rhino kibble. We have robot mode images at the moment, but be sure we &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Voyager Rhinox In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Prime Cyberverse Energon Drill with Knock Out! 100% Complete!
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Voyager Vector Prime Safeguard Loose Missing Key
Transformers
Transformers BTS Toys Sonicron BTS-04 New Sealed Microcassette recorder figure
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Age Of Extinction Galvatron Voyager Class Action Figure MISB
Transformers
Marvel 25th Anniversary Trans Formers Universe Dec Issue #1
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Victory G1 MIB Rare UNUSED stickers C-323 ROAD CAESAR Takara Japan
Transformers
Transformers: The Movie (DVD, 2000, Special Collectors Edition)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.