First Look At My Busy Book Transformers Edition And Figures

Earlier this month, we announced that*Phidal Publishing will officially welcome Transformers to its highly successful My Busy Book series. Now it's time to take a look at the book itself and the associated figures. An engaging storybook and toy in one activity kit! My Busy Books offer full-page illustrations, a story, 12 figurines, and a playmat that bring the characters to life and ignite your child's imagination. 3 years and up. Figurine List is as follows (Robot Mode & Vehicle Mode): Optimus Prime Bumblebee Hot Rod Megatron Starscream Soundwave It is worth noting that the promotional images used