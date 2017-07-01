|
First Look At My Busy Book Transformers Edition And Figures
Earlier this month, we announced
that*Phidal Publishing will officially welcome Transformers to its highly successful My Busy Book series. Now it’s time to take a look
at the book itself and the associated figures. An engaging storybook and toy in one activity kit! My Busy Books offer full-page illustrations, a story, 12 figurines, and a playmat that bring the characters to life and ignite your child’s imagination. 3 years and up. Figurine List is as follows (Robot Mode & Vehicle Mode): Optimus Prime Bumblebee Hot Rod Megatron Starscream Soundwave It is worth noting that the promotional images used » Continue Reading.
The post First Look At My Busy Book Transformers Edition And Figures
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.