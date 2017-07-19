Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,344
IDW October 2017 Solicitations


Previews has updated with the IDW Publishing October 2017 soliciations list. Optimus Prime, Lost Light, Rom vs. Transformers, Revolutionaries and the IDW Crossover event “First Strike” are all included! Click the title bar to review the whole list, but beware of potential spoilers Optimus Prime #12Cover A: Kei Zama John Barber (w)  Kei Zama (a &#38; c) With Optimus Prime trapped on Cybertron, the Autobots track down their missing friend, Jazzand find themselves under fire from humans armed with Cybertronian weapons! FC  32 pages  $3.99 Optimus Prime #12Cover B: Casey W. Coller John Barber (w)  &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW October 2017 Solicitations appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ.
