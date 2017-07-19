|
IDW October 2017 Solicitations
Previews has updated with the IDW Publishing October 2017 soliciations list. Optimus Prime, Lost Light, Rom vs. Transformers, Revolutionaries and the IDW Crossover event "First Strike" are all included! Click the title bar to review the whole list, but beware of potential spoilers Optimus Prime #12Cover A: Kei Zama John Barber (w) Kei Zama (a & c) With Optimus Prime trapped on Cybertron, the Autobots track down their missing friend, Jazzand find themselves under fire from humans armed with Cybertronian weapons! FC 32 pages $3.99 Optimus Prime #12Cover B: Casey W. Coller John Barber (w)
