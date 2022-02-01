MahtimusPrime09 FIRRIB Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Montreal, Quebec Posts: 341

LEGO Optimus Prime for sale Hey Cybertronians.



I have a LEGO Optimus Prime that I'm looking to unload. I would prefer to trade it first for something I'm hunting for and sell it as a second option. So I'm posting it here to see if anyone is interested.



I will be attending TFCon in Toronto next month if anyone is interested and set to attend the convention.



While you can PM me for more details, a few things I'm currently looking for that come to mind are several MMC Reformatted figures and figures from Planet X. I'm also looking for several of the newer SS figures.



Cheers!

MP-09

Hear me and rejoice! Smile... even in poverty, you have become children of Hasbro.



My Sales Thread

My Want List

My Feedback Page __________________