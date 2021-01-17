Patrick Tatopoulos is joining
*Steven Caple Jr.’s upcoming Transformers Live Action Movie as the*production designer. Production designer is the individual responsible for the overall aesthetic of the story. They identify a design style for sets, locations, graphics, props, lighting, camera angles and costumes, while working closely with the director, cinematographer, and producers. Production design gives the viewers a sense of the time period, the plot location, and character actions and feelings. Example: Bumblebee Movie’s theme set in 1980s. Patrick Tatopoulos previously worked on movies such as 300, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Venom, Independence » Continue Reading.
