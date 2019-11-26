|
Toyhax.com Black Friday 2019 Supreme Update!
Toyhax
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “It’s official! Our Black Friday sale has begun, covering almost all our sets for TF and 3rd party TF! That’s not even the craziest thing about this release. This set needs no introduction: Labels for Siege Omega Supreme
; It took 6 of us to get this next one done. Check out the killer designs by Justin Guogen and Dusty Griffin on our new set for MP-44 Masterpiece Convoy
; Bluestreak
regains » Continue Reading.
The post Toyhax.com Black Friday 2019 Supreme Update!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.