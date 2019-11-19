Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Officially Licensed Dark Of The Moon Megatron Voice Changer Mask & High End Baby Figu


Via Hasbro China Taobao website we have images of the new officially licensed Dark Of The Moon Megatron Voice Changer Mask &#038; High End Baby Figurine by Killerbody. Killerbody had previously released some very impressive Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime and Bumblebee helmets which now bring their technology to a new movie-accurate Dark Of The Moon Megatron*Voice Changer Mask featuring**movable parts, voice clips, sound effects and LED eyes. Additionally, we also have images of a new*High End Baby Figurine Dark Of The Moon Megatron. This figure is similar to previous Bumblebee movie characters with*head-shaking cute design, glowing &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed Dark Of The Moon Megatron Voice Changer Mask & High End Baby Figurine By Killerbody appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



