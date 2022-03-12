TFcon LA
is underway out in California today and the dealer room is open for business.* There were several new items on display from various manufacturers and retailers.* TFW2005 Newsie C310 Ginrai was on scene and able to snag a few shots.* Read on to check out all the pics, and make sure to keep up with all the discussion today on the boards in the 3rd Party Discussion
forum.* We will update this post throughout the day as new stuff shows up and gets sent in.* Check back later today for a 3p Panel recap!
