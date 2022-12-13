Super 7 have updated their website
with listings and official images of their Transformers ULTIMATES! Wave 5. This wave consists of Fallen Starscream and*G1 Reformatting Megatron. Both are retools/redecos of the previous Ultimates Starscream and Megatron figures inspired by their iconic scenes from the Transformers: The Movie from 1986. All 2 are coming in around $55 USD and are due to ship in Fall 2023. Each come with a slew of accessories for several display alternatives. See the images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
