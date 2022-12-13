Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,355
Super 7 Transformers ULTIMATES! Wave 5 ? Fallen Starscream & G1 Reformatting Megatron


Super 7 have updated their website with listings and official images of their Transformers ULTIMATES! Wave 5. This wave consists of Fallen Starscream and*G1 Reformatting Megatron. Both are retools/redecos of the previous Ultimates Starscream and Megatron figures inspired by their iconic scenes from the Transformers: The Movie from 1986. All 2 are coming in around $55 USD and are due to ship in Fall 2023. Each come with a slew of accessories for several display alternatives. See the images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Super 7 Transformers ULTIMATES! Wave 5 ? Fallen Starscream & G1 Reformatting Megatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



