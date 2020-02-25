|
Transformers: War For Cybertron And Rise Of The Dark Spark Video Games Multiplayer
Following the recent Dark Of The Moon
,*Revenge Of The Fallen and Fall Of Cybertron servers shut down
, Activision have updated their website
with the last Transformers video games that will have their multiplayer servers discontinued:*War For Cybertron and Rise Of The Dark Spark. You won’t be able to access to any of the cooperative online features, but*offline functionality will remain playable for all of the aforementioned video games. This is indeed the end of an era for Transformers video games. We hope fans could enjoy these game on time. Click on the discussion link below and let » Continue Reading.
