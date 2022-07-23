Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,655
San Diego Comic Con 2022 Saturday Morning ? Transformers EarthSpark Toys Additional I


Courtesy of our team at the San Diego Comic Con 2022 we can share for you additional images of the new Transformers EarthSpark toys which were on display at Hasbro Transformers booth. This time we have several close up of the toys with the case opened, with no glass reflection for you to appreciate the details and colors of these new line. See all the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post San Diego Comic Con 2022 Saturday Morning ? Transformers EarthSpark Toys Additional Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



