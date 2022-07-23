Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,655

San Diego Comic Con 2022 Saturday Morning ? Transformers EarthSpark Toys Additional I



Courtesy of our team at the San Diego Comic Con 2022 we can share for you additional images of the new Transformers EarthSpark toys which were on display at Hasbro Transformers booth. This time we have several close up of the toys with the case opened, with no glass reflection for you to appreciate the details and colors of these new line. See all the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



