Super_Megatron
Toy Fair New York 2023: September 30 ? October 3 at The Javits Center


The Toy Association posted word of their flagship gathering’s 2023 return to The Javits Center in its new fall time slot. The Toy Association?s Board of Directors, comprised of executives from companies of all sizes, made the decision to shift the tradeshow?s timing to fall from February based on a number of factors, many of which were accelerated by the pandemic. These factors include, but are not limited to, extended lead-times in production supply chain and sourcing and evolved retailer purchasing cycles. The findings were gleaned from multiple member surveys and research work done by consulting firm mdg as part &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toy Fair New York 2023: September 30 – October 3 at The Javits Center appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



