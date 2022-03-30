Kabam*have delivered their March update to*Transformers: Forged to Fight*players, and we have a very nice new addition to the ranks: G1 Ironhide. Skywarp*is coming in a slightly modernized robot mode with a classic G1 van alt mode. You can add Skywarp to your ultimate squad on March 31 at 11:00 am EDT. The full Bot Intel Report can be found*here
*at the official*Forged To Fight*website. You can also read on for the full profile and stats after the jump. Don?t forget to join to the discussion about this character on the 2005 Boards! BOT INTEL REPORT ? IRONHIDE » Continue Reading.
