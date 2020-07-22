Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy (Nemesis Prime) In-Hand Gallery
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,022
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy (Nemesis Prime) In-Hand Gallery


Courtesy of Blacklai’s blog*we can share for your a nice in-hand gallery of the new*Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy (Nemesis Prime). This black *MP-44 Optimus Prime Ver.3*redeco is labeled as a “Destron Unicronian Herald” and the images reveal that this figure has some slight remolds.*First, the knee joint is different compared to the original release and it seems to move smoothly now, preventing the original knee breaking issue.* Also, since this release had no voice chip, there’s a new piece with no holes in the backpack and the sound buttons parts have also been removed. The official &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy (Nemesis Prime) In-Hand Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Deluxe Class QUICKSLINGER
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Vintage Original 1985 Poster
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS 1984 CONSTRUCTICON BONECRUSHER ON SEALED CARD
Transformers
HASBRO Transformers STUDIO SERIES IRONHIDE 14 NEW
Transformers
Transformers Amazon Exclusive Phantom Strike Set - MISB Skywarp
Transformers
Revoltech Eva 02 Getter Go Black Movie Optimus Prime GaiKing lot Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:19 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.