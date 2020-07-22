|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy (Nemesis Prime) In-Hand Gallery
Courtesy of Blacklai’s blog
*we can share for your a nice in-hand gallery of the new*Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy (Nemesis Prime). This black *MP-44 Optimus Prime Ver.3
*redeco is labeled as a “Destron Unicronian Herald” and the images reveal that this figure has some slight remolds.*First, the knee joint is different compared to the original release and it seems to move smoothly now, preventing the original knee breaking issue.* Also, since this release had no voice chip, there’s a new piece with no holes in the backpack and the sound buttons parts have also been removed. The official » Continue Reading.
