Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers Sinister Strike Force Found At U
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Wraith Prime*we can confirm that the recently revealed
*Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Seekers Sinister Strike Force has been found at US retail. This 4-pack contains Starscream,*Thundercracker, Thrust, and Skywarp. All of them are redecos*of the new*Cyberverse Wave 7 Warrior Cybertronian Starscream.
*This item was found at*Target in Hillsboro Oregon for $49.99.*You can track this item with the DPCI 087-16-1954. Happy hunting!
