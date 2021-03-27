Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,318

WonderCon@Home 2021 moves into its second and final day of programming, with the IDW in 2021 and Beyond panel including a review of the current and various Transformers titles. Look ahead to everything new from IDW Publishing in 2021! Learn whats next for Locke & Key, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, Marvel Action, Transformers, Usagi Yojimbo, Sonic The Hedgehog  and much, much more! Theres nowhere better to get a behind-the-scenes look at IDW than with editor-in-chief John Barber, publisher Nachie Marsham, and guests including Kevin Eastman and Daniel José Older! Replay the entire panel



WonderCon@Home 2021 moves into its second and final day of programming, with the IDW in 2021 and Beyond panel including a review of the current and various Transformers titles. Look ahead to everything new from IDW Publishing in 2021! Learn whats next for Locke & Key, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, Marvel Action, Transformers, Usagi Yojimbo, Sonic The Hedgehog  and much, much more! Theres nowhere better to get a behind-the-scenes look at IDW than with editor-in-chief John Barber, publisher Nachie Marsham, and guests including Kevin Eastman and Daniel José Older! Replay the entire panel

The post IDW in 2021 and Beyond! WonderCon@Home Panel appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





