Old Today, 03:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,318
Newage H26 Vanishing Point Color Prototype (Legends Scale G1 Cliffjumper)


Newage Toys, via their*Weibo account, have revealed images of the color prototype of their new*Newage H26 Vanishing Point*(Legends Scale G1 Cliffjumper). As many of us should have imagined, this is a very smart retool and redeco of Newage H25 Herbie (Legends Scale G1 Bumblebee). This mold features a nice amount of remolded pieces to bring us a cartoon-accurate Cliffjumper in both modes giving him his own personality for display. Accessories include Cliffjumper’s bazooka and water skis. Newage has confirmed that Vanishing Point and Herbie will be sold as a two-pack. Each figure will stand just 4.5 cm in &#187; Continue Reading.

