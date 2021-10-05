Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,240

Interview with Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Designer, Hisashi Yuki



The official Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel has uploaded a new*Interview with Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Designer, Hisashi Yuki for your viewing pleasure. Yuki-san shows us the first prototype of Star Saber and Victory Leo next to Masterpiece Star Saber (who he was responsible of the design too) and tells some interesting data and trivia about Victory Saber, his origins and the design goals. It’s mentioned that the combined mode will be as tall as Masterpiece Star Saber. Not much left to say, watch the video after the break as well as some screencaps and then sound off on the 2005



