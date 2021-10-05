|
Hot Pre-order Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron
Attention Kingdom collectors and Beast Wars fans! Pre-orders for the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron have showed up via our sponsors.*Tigatron is a new Voyager mold very faithful to his original Beast Wars design, and fits pretty well in scale with the rest of Kingdom Maximals. Click one of the sponsor links below to get your pre-orders in before theyre all gone! Sponsor Links:*Big Bad Toy Store
,*TFSource
,*Robot Kingdom
,*Hobby Link Japan
,*The Chosen Prime
,*ToyDojo
,*<a href="https://www.agesthreeandup.com/transformers-war-for-cybertron-kingdom-voyager-class-tigatron/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Ages » Continue Reading.
