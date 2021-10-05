Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hot Pre-order  Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,240
Hot Pre-order  Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron


Attention Kingdom collectors and Beast Wars fans! Pre-orders for the highly anticipated*Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron have showed up via our sponsors.*Tigatron is a new Voyager mold very faithful to his original Beast Wars design, and fits pretty well in scale with the rest of Kingdom Maximals. Click one of the sponsor links below to get your pre-orders in before theyre all gone! Sponsor Links:*Big Bad Toy Store,*TFSource,*Robot Kingdom,*Hobby Link Japan,*The Chosen Prime,*ToyDojo,*<a href="https://www.agesthreeandup.com/transformers-war-for-cybertron-kingdom-voyager-class-tigatron/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Ages &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hot Pre-order  Transformers Kingdom Voyager Tigatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Official Movie Prequel #1 B February 2008 IDW Comics
Transformers
Transformers Kingdom Voyager Maximal Grimlock (in package)
Transformers
IDW Comics 2013 #CVR-A The TransFormers Rare!!!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Hasbro Dinobots Snarl 100% orignal parts LOT
Transformers
Vintage Original Dinobots Swoop Transformers Parts Lot
Transformers
Vintage G1 Original Slag Dinobots Transformers Parts LOT
Transformers
Vintage Original Transformers G1 Sludge Dinobots Figure Parts LOT
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.