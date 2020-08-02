|
Transformers War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Bumblebee and Elita-1 Official Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have uploaded official images of the upcoming Walmart-exclusive Transformers Netflix Bumblebee*and Elita-1 juxtaposed with Siege Optimus Prime, showing off the relative scales of the diminutive yet popular yellow Autobot and the devoted pink Autobot commander. Both anime-inspired designs are available for pre-order on TakaraTomy Mall, with Bumblebee and Elita-1 designated as WFC-09 and WFC-10 respectively. Transformer War For Cybertron WFC-09 Bumblebee Transformer War For Cybertron WFC-10 Elita-1
Click on the bar to see the mirrored images of the figures and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Bumblebee and Elita-1 Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca