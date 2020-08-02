Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Bumblebee and Elita-1 Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,086
Transformers War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Bumblebee and Elita-1 Official Images


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have uploaded official images of the upcoming Walmart-exclusive Transformers Netflix Bumblebee*and Elita-1 juxtaposed with Siege Optimus Prime, showing off the relative scales of the diminutive yet popular yellow Autobot and the devoted pink Autobot commander. Both anime-inspired designs are available for pre-order on TakaraTomy Mall, with Bumblebee and Elita-1 designated as WFC-09 and WFC-10 respectively. Transformer War For Cybertron WFC-09 Bumblebee Transformer War For Cybertron WFC-10 Elita-1 Click on the bar to see the mirrored images of the figures and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers War for Cybertron Series-Inspired Bumblebee and Elita-1 Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Transformers AM-33 Final Battle Megatron Complete and MIB
Transformers
transformers movie toys lot
Transformers
transformers movie/ studio series toys lot
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Tarantulas Transmetals 100% Complete Deluxe
Transformers
transformers siege/netflix/earthrise lot
Transformers
used Transformers Hasbro Armada Energon Saber Cybertron Universe Minicon lot
Transformers
Transformers classics loose lot some complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.