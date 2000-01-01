Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Artist Jack Lawrence to attend TFcon Toronto 2019
TFcon is very happy to welcome IDW Publishing artist Jack Lawrence to TFcon Toronto 2019. Transformers fans will recognize his work as the primary artist of The Transformers: Lost Light comic book series. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees.

Jack Lawrence is presented by The Chosen Prime

Tickets for TFcon Toronto 2019 are now online.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
