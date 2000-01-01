|
Transformers Artist Jack Lawrence to attend TFcon Toronto 2019
TFcon is very happy to welcome IDW Publishing artist Jack Lawrence
to TFcon Toronto 2019
. Transformers fans will recognize his work as the primary artist of The Transformers: Lost Light
comic book series. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees.
Tickets for TFcon Toronto 2019 are now online.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.
