IDW?s Transformers Shattered Glass: Milne Issue #3 Cover A Line Art

TFW2005 member and IDW artist Alex Milne updates our October solicitations coverage, by sharing the line art for his Transformers Shattered Glass issue #3 cover A: This is an homage to the Marvel issue 25 cover by Herb Trimpe. It was very challenging yet a lot of fun to work on. Enjoy ? Sound off on the 2005 boards! Shattered Glass isn't your average Transformers tale… "Shards" is the story of the ongoing battle between the power-hungry Autobot autocrats and the freedom-fighting Decepticon laborers. Join author Danny Lore (James Bond, King in Black: Captain America, Champions) in exploring