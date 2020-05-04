Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Episode 6 Available on YouTube


Episode 6 of Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures rolls out: Hot Rod and Lugnut accidentally free the wrong bot from Quintesson control. Check out previous installments, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards to share your thoughts about the series! (Note: may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1: Battle for Cybertron Part 1 Episode 2: Battle for Cybertron Part 2 Episode 3: Battle for Cybertron Part 3 Episode 4: Battle for Cybertron Part 4 Episode 5: The Loop

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Episode 6 Available on YouTube appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



