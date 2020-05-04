|
Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Episode 6 Available on YouTube
Episode 6 of Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures rolls out: Hot Rod and Lugnut accidentally free the wrong bot from Quintesson control. Check out previous installments, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards to share your thoughts about the series! (Note: may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1: Battle for Cybertron Part 1 Episode 2: Battle for Cybertron Part 2 Episode 3: Battle for Cybertron Part 3 Episode 4: Battle for Cybertron Part 4 Episode 5: The Loop
