Today, 05:19 PM #1 GotBot Crossover Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,451 Custom CW Liokaiser Ch 6: Jallguar and Jaguarbreast Review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JP95...ature=youtu.be Moving on with Chapter 6 of my Custom CW Liokaiser, we delve into an option for the torso bots, at least for one of them so far with Jallguar and Jaguarbreast! To be fair, this is but 1 of many options. Some require add-ons or 3d printed parts. In this case, it is just using stock retail material and good ole paint (a replacment head would be nice for this size class though)

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge