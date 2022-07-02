Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,521

Transformers Bumblebee Gen Legacy DLX 2 Listing Found



TFW’s Jtprime17 is once more bringing us a new Transformers product listing, entitled “Transformers Bumblebee Gen Legacy DLX 2”. Its identity is currently a mystery, although it’s presumably another Buzzworthy release and it’s noted that it has a different DCPI than the recent Silverstreak and Terrorsaur figures. We hope to see more on this and the other recently-leaked products soon!



