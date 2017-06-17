Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,034
Bumblebee And Barricade Arrested In Berlin


If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime. Optimus Crime to be exact. Two vehicles standing in as Bumblebee and Barricade for an undisclosed promotion for the movie has been arrested by the Berlin Police. What’s amusing is the actual statement from the police itself: So #Bumblebee and #Barricade reckoned without our tougk-as-steel colleagues when they were cruising through Charlottenburg yesterday. Both stumbled into a traffic check of our sections 24 and 25 on Bismarkstraße in Charlottenburg around 12 o’clock. “Since there is most likely no such a thing as road traffic regulations on planet #Cybertron, both &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Bumblebee And Barricade Arrested In Berlin appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
