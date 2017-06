Bumblebee And Barricade Arrested In Berlin

If you can't do the time, don't do the crime. Optimus Crime to be exact. Two vehicles standing in as Bumblebee and Barricade for an undisclosed promotion for the movie has been arrested by the Berlin Police. What's amusing is the actual statement from the police itself: So #Bumblebee and #Barricade reckoned without our tougk-as-steel colleagues when they were cruising through Charlottenburg yesterday. Both stumbled into a traffic check of our sections 24 and 25 on Bismarkstraße in Charlottenburg around 12 o'clock. "Since there is most likely no such a thing as road traffic regulations on planet #Cybertron, both