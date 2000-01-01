like others,i was quite disappointed when my first titans return weirdwolf's yellow back hatch panel broke clean off the first time I opened it to put the titan master in.
after buying two more(total of x3),I was stuck with what to do with the first broken one.
in a way,if it wasn't for the sheer cheapness of the plastic in him,this bot might not have been.....
mods=
broken back yellow hatch panel ground back down and then permanently fused in place.
main waist pivot for original weirdwolf has been fused.
resculpted bot mode chest.
new neck cowl fabricated for alt mode to cover the gap left between the wolf head back panel and upper chest in the new transformation.
all new bfg fabricated that can also mount onto him in alt mode as a beast tail,ala g1.
front wolf paws swapped out with modified claws taken from a tf prime voyager predaking.
new set of wings,butchered from a bw transmetals airrazor,attachable in both modes,though they do have to parts form/be removed then plugged in .
funny enough,his pink color is actually nail polish my little one kindly donated to the cause.(sally Hansen "hard as nails")
because of both how translucent the polish is and the fact everything was basecoated in black enamel first,it required x3 coats of Tamiya pink x-17 acrylic first,before top coating with the nail polish.
brisko can still fit inside his chest,luckily weirdwolf opened up from both sides of his torso before.
nuff talkie...."BEAST MODE"!!!!