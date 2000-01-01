Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Heavy Mods & Scratchbuilds titans return fangry and brisko
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:01 AM   #1
chans formers
raff ow roud
chans formers's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: calgary alberta
Posts: 7,301
titans return fangry and brisko
like others,i was quite disappointed when my first titans return weirdwolf's yellow back hatch panel broke clean off the first time I opened it to put the titan master in.
after buying two more(total of x3),I was stuck with what to do with the first broken one.
in a way,if it wasn't for the sheer cheapness of the plastic in him,this bot might not have been.....
mods=
broken back yellow hatch panel ground back down and then permanently fused in place.
main waist pivot for original weirdwolf has been fused.
resculpted bot mode chest.
new neck cowl fabricated for alt mode to cover the gap left between the wolf head back panel and upper chest in the new transformation.
all new bfg fabricated that can also mount onto him in alt mode as a beast tail,ala g1.
front wolf paws swapped out with modified claws taken from a tf prime voyager predaking.
new set of wings,butchered from a bw transmetals airrazor,attachable in both modes,though they do have to parts form/be removed then plugged in .

funny enough,his pink color is actually nail polish my little one kindly donated to the cause.(sally Hansen "hard as nails")
because of both how translucent the polish is and the fact everything was basecoated in black enamel first,it required x3 coats of Tamiya pink x-17 acrylic first,before top coating with the nail polish.
brisko can still fit inside his chest,luckily weirdwolf opened up from both sides of his torso before.

nuff talkie...."BEAST MODE"!!!!



















__________________
now open for commissions...big and small...minor and heavy,you dream it,i make it.
Last edited by chans formers; Today at 11:05 AM.
chans formers is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:49 AM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Tonestar's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,547
Re: titans return fangry and brisko
Great Job !
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:57 AM   #3
Nocturn
Riff from "Into the Void"
Nocturn's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 4,547
Re: titans return fangry and brisko
That's just awesome. Great work man


I was lucky enough that my wolfwire hasn't broken at all, but he is missing the silver paint on one of his thighs
Nocturn is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
titans return fangry

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Radio AM Robot (Red) 100%
Transformers
G1 South American Transformers ? Radio AM Robot (Blue) 100%
Transformers
Transformers G1 JETFIRE. 100% Complete!
Transformers
G1 Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus
Transformers
Transformers G1 OPTIMUS PRIME Generation 1 1985
Transformers
Transformers G1 Springer and Blurr - 100% Complete!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.