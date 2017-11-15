Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
In-Hand Images of Power of the Primes Grimlock


Thanks to Youtuber Kevin Liu and boards member Bountyan (screencaps), we have our first in-hand look of the upcoming Power of the Primes Wave 1 Voyager Grimlock! In both Slug and Swoop’s video reviews, Liu demonstrates how they combine with the Dinobot leader. He also gives us a better look at how they scale with one another in both robot and dino modes, and gives us a quick glance at the new member of the team, Slash. Check out the screencaps from the videos after the jump and be sure to share your thoughts in the thread below!

The post In-Hand Images of Power of the Primes Grimlock appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



