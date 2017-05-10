Via TWC Central
, we have some details for two more episodes of Robots in Disguise Season 3, Combiner Force. Episode 8 is titled*Get a Clue and involves Strongarm doing some detective work, while episode 9 is titled*Out of the Shadows and is a Drift-focused episode, delving into the Autobot samurai’s past. You can check out the full details of both episodes below. Get a Clue Strongarm flexes her detective muscles to solve a baffling series of Decepticon thefts; she may need to stand up to her teammates in order to bring a perp to justice. Out of the Shadows » Continue Reading.
