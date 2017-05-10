Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Robots in Disguise Season 3 Episodes 8 and 9 details
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,577
Robots in Disguise Season 3 Episodes 8 and 9 details


Via TWC Central, we have some details for two more episodes of Robots in Disguise Season 3, Combiner Force. Episode 8 is titled*Get a Clue and involves Strongarm doing some detective work, while episode 9 is titled*Out of the Shadows and is a Drift-focused episode, delving into the Autobot samurai’s past. You can check out the full details of both episodes below. Get a Clue Strongarm flexes her detective muscles to solve a baffling series of Decepticon thefts; she may need to stand up to her teammates in order to bring a perp to justice. Out of the Shadows &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots in Disguise Season 3 Episodes 8 and 9 details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Original G1 Transformer Minibots Great Condition
Transformers
Original G1 Transformer Cassettes All But One Complete
Transformers
Ultra Magnus Masterpiece Transformer
Transformers
Vtg Toy G1 Transformers Autobot Battle Station Metroplex Hasbro 1986 Compl W Box
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Robot Autobot Sky Lynx Toy Complete With Box Hasbro
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Robot Autobot Omega Supreme Complete W Box Hasbro
Transformers
Vintage 1986 G1 Transformers Robot Autobot Ultra Magnus Complete W Box Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:35 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.