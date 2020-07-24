Artist Livio Ramondelli
announced three Devil Dog Comics retailer exclusive variant covers for Transformers issue #24. “Wheeljack: Orbital Decay”. Untethered from the world below, Cybertron’s former inner moon is in a decaying orbit around Cybertron’s sun. Wheeljack and his team race against the clock to save it, but the sun’s pull might not be their only problem. Secure your orders here
, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist)
