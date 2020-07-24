Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,484
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Pre-Sale Open For Ramondelli Issue #24 Devil


Artist Livio Ramondelli announced three Devil Dog Comics retailer exclusive variant covers for Transformers issue #24. “Wheeljack: Orbital Decay”. Untethered from the world below, Cybertron’s former inner moon is in a decaying orbit around Cybertron’s sun. Wheeljack and his team race against the clock to save it, but the sun’s pull might not be their only problem. Secure your orders here, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist)

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Pre-Sale Open For Ramondelli Issue #24 Devil Dog Comics Exclusive Variant Covers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



