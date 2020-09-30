Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt In-Hand Images


To our surprise, the Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt figure has been just released in Hong Kong and we can share for you some great in-hand images thanks to the*Hobbymizer Hong Kong Facebook group.* Check out all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt In-Hand Images
I really want this guy. Siege Sideswipe is a great transformer and I love BTTF. The goofy googles just make it so much better. I love a good goofy head sculpt.
