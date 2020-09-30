Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt In-Hand Images
To our surprise, the Transformers x Back To The Future Gigawatt figure has been just released in Hong Kong and we can share for you some great in-hand images thanks to the*Hobbymizer Hong Kong Facebook group.* Check out all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!
