|
New Hasbro Hi-Res Images ? Generations Selects WFC Smokescreen
Thanks to Dorksidetoys, we can share a series of new high-res images showcasing the beauty that is Generations Selects War For Cybertron Siege Smokescreen.* Release date is fast approaching for this smokin’ hot sports carbot, so be sure*to secure your own copy via one of our sponsors. Read on to see the images, and click through to share your thoughts on the 2005 boards! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
,*TFSource
,*Robot Kingdom
,*The Chosen Prime
,*Ages Three & Up
,*<a href="https://www.entertainmentearth.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Entertainment » Continue Reading.
The post New Hasbro Hi-Res Images – Generations Selects WFC Smokescreen
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.