Today, 06:41 AM
Super_Megatron
Masterpiece Dinobot Color Prototype Images


Amazon Japan has (briefly) added (then removed) its listing for the upcoming Masterpiece MP-41 Dinobot. The third Beast Wars character to get the Masterpiece series treatment, Dinobot is the most expensive Masterpiece release to date at*?30,240 (or US $260). What do you get for your money? A whole lot. We’ve got three alternate faces, the Golden Disc itself, and effect parts for Dinobot’s optic blasts, as well as his sword and spinning shield weapons which form his dinosaur mode tail. The robot and dinosaur mode are impressively detailed and accurate to the show, with a level of accuracy that &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Masterpiece Dinobot Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 07:16 AM
optimusb39
Re: Masterpiece Dinobot Color Prototype Images
ok...that looks amazing! and the scale is spot on.
Today, 07:29 AM
Scrapmaker
Re: Masterpiece Dinobot Color Prototype Images
Still not loving the price, but damn, it just got easier to justify
