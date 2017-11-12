Amazon Japan has (briefly) added (then removed) its listing for the upcoming Masterpiece MP-41 Dinobot
. The third Beast Wars character to get the Masterpiece series treatment, Dinobot is the most expensive Masterpiece release to date at*?30,240 (or US $260). What do you get for your money? A whole lot. We've got three alternate faces, the Golden Disc itself, and effect parts for Dinobot's optic blasts, as well as his sword and spinning shield weapons which form his dinosaur mode tail. The robot and dinosaur mode are impressively detailed and accurate to the show, with a level of accuracy that
