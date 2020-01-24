|
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1516
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1516 Hi, Here is a quick update from www.robotkingdom.com
. Wish you a Happy Chinese New Year! Public holiday on 25th to 28th Jan, Robotkingdom will resume shipping on 29th Jan. #1 Hot Items Takara Tomy mall Exclusive Transformers Masterpiece MP-19+ Smokescreen. Photos Update! Start Shipping NOW! USD69.9 » Continue Reading.
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.