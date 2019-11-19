Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Officially Licensed Transformable Bumblebee Mask/Speaker By Killerbody


Killerbody, company specialized in RC products and speakers, is offering a new officially licensed*Transformable Bumblebee Mask/Speaker. The images surfaced via Killerbody Weibo*showing the great design process using CGI models from the Bumblebee movie, recreating all the details seen on the screen. The result is a Bumblebee Bluetooth speaker that you can really wear as a mask. It features lights and an amazing rusty deco. Do yo want more? It can really transform from regular face to battle mask while you are wearing it! We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed Transformable Bumblebee Mask/Speaker By Killerbody appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
