|
Officially Licensed Transformable Bumblebee Mask/Speaker By Killerbody
Killerbody, company specialized in RC products and speakers, is offering a new officially licensed*Transformable Bumblebee Mask/Speaker. The images surfaced via Killerbody Weibo
*showing the great design process using CGI models from the Bumblebee movie, recreating all the details seen on the screen. The result is a Bumblebee Bluetooth speaker that you can really wear as a mask. It features lights and an amazing rusty deco. Do yo want more? It can really transform from regular face to battle mask while you are wearing it! We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 » Continue Reading.
