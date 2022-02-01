TFcon is very happy to welcome Laurie Faso
the voices of Divebomb
, Orion Pax
, Rampage
, and Skydive
in Transformers Generation 1 to TFcon Toronto 2022
. He is also known for his roles as Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze and Tunnel Rat in G.I. Joe.
Laurie will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada's Premiere Transformers Collectors Event. Laurie Faso is presented by Ages Three and Up
.
Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets