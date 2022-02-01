Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers voice actor Laurie Faso to attend TFcon Toronto 2022
TFcon is very happy to welcome Laurie Faso the voices of Divebomb, Orion Pax, Rampage, and Skydive in Transformers Generation 1 to TFcon Toronto 2022. He is also known for his roles as Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze and Tunnel Rat in G.I. Joe.

Laurie will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada's Premiere Transformers Collectors Event. Laurie Faso is presented by Ages Three and Up.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
