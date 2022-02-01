Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,165

Tickets are on sale now at TFcon is very happy to welcomethe voices of, andin Transformers Generation 1 to TFcon Toronto 2022 . He is also known for his roles as Raphael in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze and Tunnel Rat in G.I. Joe.Laurie will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada's Premiere Transformers Collectors Event. Laurie Faso is presented by Ages Three and Up Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets Attached Thumbnails

