Transformers Artist Josh Perez to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2019

TFcon is happy to welcome back IDW Publishing colorist*Josh Perez*to TFcon Los Angeles 2019. Transformers fans will recognize his work from the pages of series like Megatron Origins, Transformers Robots in Disguise, More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers vs ROM. He will be in attendance all weekend and offering prints and commissions to the attendees. Josh Perez is presented by* The Chosen Prime . LOS ANGELES TO HOST TRANSFORMERS GENERATION 1 REUNION EVENT Thousands of fans from around the world will converge on the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Hotel & Convention Center*to participate in TFcon USA » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Artist Josh Perez to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM